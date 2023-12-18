Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

