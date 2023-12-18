Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 759 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

