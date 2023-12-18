Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $334.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

