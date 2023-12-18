Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $133.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.