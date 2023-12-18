Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Drops By 5.3%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GATX by 104.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

GATX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $117.53 on Monday. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

