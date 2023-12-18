Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Decreases By 11.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,583.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $36.33 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

