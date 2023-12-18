Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declines By 6.5%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ACNB from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 5.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.48. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.