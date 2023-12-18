Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

SHOP opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

