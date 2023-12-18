Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.66) on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 442.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.23.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £56,500 ($70,926.44). 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

