SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Macquarie decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

