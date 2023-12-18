Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.01 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

