Scotiabank Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $143.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Prologis by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

