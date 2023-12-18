Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.39 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.