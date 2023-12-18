SATS (1000SATS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Billion

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, SATS has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One SATS token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SATS has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $341.86 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00075419 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $270,924,222.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unisat.io/brc20/sats.”

