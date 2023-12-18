Sanmina’s (SANM) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.