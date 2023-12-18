Sabal Trust CO Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $473.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $475.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

