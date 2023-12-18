Sabal Trust CO Has $441,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %

KMB stock opened at $119.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

