Sabal Trust CO Has $245,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

