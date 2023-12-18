Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $232.27 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

