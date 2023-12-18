Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 9,090 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.