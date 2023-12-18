Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHP. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

