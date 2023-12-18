RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

