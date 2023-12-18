Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Zillow Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.78 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $183,620.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 126,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.