Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $54.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 709,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

