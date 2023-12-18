Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

