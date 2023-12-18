Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

