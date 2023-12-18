Reviewing ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ParaZero Technologies and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Astronics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.3% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Astronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $759,844.00 5.61 N/A N/A N/A Astronics $652.07 million 0.82 -$35.75 million ($1.23) -12.82

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astronics.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Astronics -6.16% -12.44% -4.66%

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

