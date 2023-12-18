Reviewing Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) and Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) and Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Canadian Tire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Build-A-Bear Workshop $481.95 million 0.70 $47.99 million $3.47 6.79 Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 14.15

Build-A-Bear Workshop has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Tire 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Build-A-Bear Workshop and Canadian Tire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. Canadian Tire has a consensus target price of $200.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Canadian Tire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Tire is more favorable than Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Canadian Tire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Build-A-Bear Workshop 10.59% 44.39% 18.90% Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Canadian Tire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

