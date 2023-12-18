RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $229.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $270.55 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $267,182,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.