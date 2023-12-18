Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

