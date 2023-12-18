Range Financial Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

