Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.