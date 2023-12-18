Range Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 142.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.