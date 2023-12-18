Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $572.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.61 and a 200 day moving average of $532.22. The company has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.