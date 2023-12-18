Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $148.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

