Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

