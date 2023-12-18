Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.92 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

