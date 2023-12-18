Quent Capital LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $978,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 111,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

