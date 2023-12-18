Quent Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SHW opened at $309.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

