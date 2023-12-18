Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,466,263. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

