Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

