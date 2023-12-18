Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

