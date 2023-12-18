Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

