Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.