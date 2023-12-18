Procyon Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.