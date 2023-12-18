Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,732 shares of company stock worth $26,222,737. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 148.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

