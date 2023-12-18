Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.92 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

