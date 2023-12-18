PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWSC. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.45.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,293.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.