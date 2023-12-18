Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

