Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,969 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

